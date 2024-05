When: Mon. May 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am ET Where: National Cemetery 76 Veterans Avenue Bath, NY Get directions on Google Maps to Bath VA Medical Center Cost: Free





Please join us for our annual Memorial Day Ceremony, beginning at 10 am.

We will be honoring the fallen with music by the Bath Haverling High School band, and guest Keynote speaker, the Honorable Guy T. Kiyokawa, VA Assistant Secretary for the Office of Enterprise Integration.

Please bring yourself a bottle of water, and a lawn chair as seating is limited.