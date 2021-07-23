Returning service member care
VA Finger Lakes health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Post 9/11 Military to VA Case Management Program Manager
Care we provide at VA Finger Lakes health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
VISN 2 Transition and Care Management POC (NYH)
VA New York Harbor health care
Phone: 607-664-4542
Email: dawn.smith7@va.gov
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone: 585-393-7412
Email: Lisa.Couperus@va.gov
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Rochester provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.