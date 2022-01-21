Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your provider's care office. To print the map download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
From the Northwest to Bath
Take I-90 East to Exit 46 I-390 South. Follow I-390 South to Route 17 East. Follow Route 17 East to Exit 38. At stop sign turn right.
From the South to Bath
Take US-15 North to Route 17 West. Follow Route 17 West to Exit 38. Take Exit 38 off ramp. At stop sign turn left (go under highway).
From the East to Bath
Take I-90 West to Exit 25A (I-88) to Binghamton. Follow signs for I-81 South and Route 17 West (it is a quick turn off of I-88 to Route 17 West, we suggest staying in the right lane). Follow Route 17 West through Elmira and Corning to Exit 38. Take Exit 38 off ramp. At stop sign turn left (go under highway).
From the Southwest to Bath
Follow Route 17 East to Exit 38. At stop sign turn right.
Public Transportation
Transportation to the Bath VA Medical Center can be obtained through Chemung Transit Associates, Hornell Area Transit, Allegany County Transit and Endless Mountain Transportation from Northern Pennsylvania.
Parking Information
Free parking is available.