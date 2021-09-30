 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Bath VA Medical Center Encourages Veterans to Get Their Flu Vaccine

PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2021

Bath , NY — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, at Bath VA Medical Center, 76 Veterans Avenue, Bath, NY 14810 has added additional days and hours for Veterans to get vaccinated.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 30, 2021

 

Contact:      Kathleen Hider, Public Affairs

Cell:             (585) 330- 5720

Email:          Kathleen.hider@va.gov

 

Bath VA Medical Center Encourages Veterans to Get Their Flu Vaccine

Getting the flu vaccine, protects you, your family, and others from getting seriously ill.

 

 

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, at Bath VA Medical Center, 76 Veterans Avenue, Bath, NY 14810 has added additional days and hours for Veterans to get vaccinated.

 

Walk–in flu clinics are in Building 92, main floor from 7:30 am – 3:00 pm

 

 

Friday, October 1

Monday, October 4

Wednesday, October 6

Friday, October 8

Tuesday, October 12

Thursday, October 14

 

 

New Saturday, walk-in flu clinics, Building 92, main floor 8:00 am to 12:00 pm

 

 

Saturday, October 16

Saturday, October 23

 

 

 

###

 

###
See all news releases