Bath VA Medical Center Encourages Veterans to Get Their Flu Vaccine
PRESS RELEASE
September 30, 2021
Bath , NY — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, at Bath VA Medical Center, 76 Veterans Avenue, Bath, NY 14810 has added additional days and hours for Veterans to get vaccinated.
Contact: Kathleen Hider, Public Affairs
Cell: (585) 330- 5720
Email: Kathleen.hider@va.gov
Getting the flu vaccine, protects you, your family, and others from getting seriously ill.
Walk–in flu clinics are in Building 92, main floor from 7:30 am – 3:00 pm
Friday, October 1
Monday, October 4
Wednesday, October 6
Friday, October 8
Tuesday, October 12
Thursday, October 14
New Saturday, walk-in flu clinics, Building 92, main floor 8:00 am to 12:00 pm
Saturday, October 16
Saturday, October 23
###