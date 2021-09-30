Canandaigua VA Medical Center Encourages Veterans to Get Their Flu and COVID Shots

 Skip to Content
PRESS RELEASE

September 30, 2021

Canandaigua , NY — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, at Canandaigua VA Medical Center, 400 Fort Hill Avenue, Canandaigua, NY 14424 is holding flu and COVID -19 vaccine clinics.

Contact:      Kathleen Hider, Public Affairs

Cell:             (585) 330- 5720

Email:          Kathleen.hider@va.gov

 

Getting the flu and COVID vaccine shots, protects you, your family, and others from getting seriously ill.

 

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, at Canandaigua VA Medical Center, 400 Fort Hill Avenue, Canandaigua, NY 14424 is holding flu and COVID -19 vaccine clinics.

 

Walk–in flu clinics are in Building 1, tunnel entrance

 

 

Monday, October 4

Wednesday, October 6

Tuesday, October 19

Thursday, October 21st

 

 

New drive thru flu shot clinic, located in the tent, parking lot 1:

 

 

Wednesday, October 13th, 4:00 m – 7:00 pm

Saturday, October 23, 9:00 am – noon

 

 

Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers can also get a COVID -19 Moderna (first or second shot); or if immune compromised, can get the 3rd dose COVID-19 vaccine in Building 3, tunnel entrance, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am and 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on:

 

 

Monday, October 4th

Wednesday, October 6th

 

Tuesday, October 19th

Thursday, October 21st

 

 

 

 

 

