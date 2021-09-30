Canandaigua VA Medical Center Encourages Veterans to Get Their Flu and COVID Shots
September 30, 2021
Canandaigua , NY — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, at Canandaigua VA Medical Center, 400 Fort Hill Avenue, Canandaigua, NY 14424 is holding flu and COVID -19 vaccine clinics.
Getting the flu and COVID vaccine shots, protects you, your family, and others from getting seriously ill.
Walk–in flu clinics are in Building 1, tunnel entrance
Monday, October 4
Wednesday, October 6
Tuesday, October 19
Thursday, October 21st
New drive thru flu shot clinic, located in the tent, parking lot 1:
Wednesday, October 13th, 4:00 m – 7:00 pm
Saturday, October 23, 9:00 am – noon
Veterans, their spouses, and caregivers can also get a COVID -19 Moderna (first or second shot); or if immune compromised, can get the 3rd dose COVID-19 vaccine in Building 3, tunnel entrance, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am and 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on:
