August 31, 2021

August 31, 2021

Contact: Kathleen Hider, Public Affairs

Phone: (585) 330-5720

Email: Kathleen.hider@va.gov

Flags Across the Finger Lakes

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System September 11th Commemoration

Date: Saturday, September 11, 2021

Time: 10:03 a.m.

Place: Southern Tier

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at the Bath VA invite the public, community organizations and commerce to remember First Responders, Post 9/11 combat Veterans and citizens who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 by flying the American flag.

Joining the remembrance is the NYS Department of Transportation whose employees will line State Routes 415 and 352 between Bath National Cemetery and Woodlawn National Cemeteries; Police, Fire Departments, Churches, community organizations, businesses are being asked to hang their flags, ring bells, sound their sirens at 10:03 a.m. to commemorate the time of the last plane crash on (9/11/01).

There will also be a live Flag Line from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on the bridge in Corning, State Route 352 near Denison Park. If you are interested in participating in the Flag Line contact Linda.Conway@redcross.org or call (607) 769-6552 to sign up.

