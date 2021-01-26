Reassurance to Veterans Receiving VA Health Care

PRESS RELEASE

January 26, 2021

Rochester , NY — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System (Bath and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers) is rolling out the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine to Veteran patients according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and VA guidance.

Patients currently receiving services from the Bath, Canandaigua and Rochester VA have been automatically placed, through a data base pull, on a list to schedule them for an appointment to receive the COVID -19 vaccine. We are currently contacting Veterans 75 and older by phone, text message or Secure Message (through MyHealtheVet) to schedule appointments for them to get vaccinated. Phone calls, text messages and secure messages will be ongoing over the next several months. Our goal is to vaccinate all Veterans receiving VA health care.

Please do not call VA providers or appointment schedulers to schedule a COVID 19 vaccine shot.

If you would like more information about the COVID-19 vaccine or want to express your interest in receiving the vaccine, please visit: https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.

If you are a Veteran and have not enrolled in VA health care now is the time to apply to see if you are eligible. You can apply online at www.va.gov or call the Veterans Service Center:

Bath VA Medical Center: 607-664-4899

Canandaigua VA Medical Center: 585-393-7348

Calkins Road VA Clinic: 585-463-2687

We advise Veterans to continue to mask, to physical distance and to practice frequent handwashing in order to do their part in getting COVID 19 under control.