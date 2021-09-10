 Skip to Content
September 10, 2021

September 10, 2021

 

Contact:      Kathleen Hider, Public Affairs

Cell:             (585) 330-5720

Email:          kathleen.hider@va.gov

 

Rochester Calkins Road VA Clinic will hold Walk-In Flu Shot Clinics

Tuesday, September 14th, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 15th, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Wednesday, September 22nd, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Friday, September 24th, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 28th, 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Flu shots will be given at the Calkins Road Clinic, 260 Calkins Road, Rochester, NY 14623, in the Susan B. Anthony conference room.
Veterans can also get their flu shot at their next primary care appointment.

Both the regular flu shot and the 65+ flu shot will be available.

In addition, according to CDC guidelines both the flu shot and COVID - 19 vaccine can be given at the same time. If a Veteran has not yet received their COVID - 19 vaccine shot, they can get the J & J COVID - 19 shot in addition to their flu shot or the staff can schedule them for the Moderna COVID -19 vaccine.

 

Veterans are reminded to mask when entering the Medical Center.

 

