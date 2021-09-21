 Skip to Content
Southern Tier Stand Down 2021 For All Military Veterans

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 21, 2021

 

Contact:      Kathleen Hider, Public Affairs

Cell:             (585)  330-5720

Email:          Kathleen.hider@va.gov

 

Southern Tier Stand Down 2021 For All Military Veterans

 

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at Bath, NY is holding a Stand Down for all military Veterans in the Southern Tier area.

The event will be a drive-thru on:

Date:  Wednesday September 22, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Place: American Legion Post 442, 71 Old Ithaca Road, Horseheads, NY 14845

Due to COVID-19 community providers will not be joining VA this year. Veterans should bring VA ID or DD214 and just show up - no registration required. Military surplus will be available as well as gift bags from various VA programs.

 

