Southern Tier Stand Down 2021 For All Military Veterans

September 21, 2021
Date: Wednesday September 22, 2021 Time: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Place: American Legion Post 442, 71 Old Ithaca Road, Horseheads, NY 14845
September 21, 2021
Contact: Kathleen Hider, Public Affairs
Cell: (585) 330-5720
Email: Kathleen.hider@va.gov
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at Bath, NY is holding a Stand Down for all military Veterans in the Southern Tier area.
The event will be a drive-thru on:
Date: Wednesday September 22, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Place: American Legion Post 442, 71 Old Ithaca Road, Horseheads, NY 14845
Due to COVID-19 community providers will not be joining VA this year. Veterans should bring VA ID or DD214 and just show up - no registration required. Military surplus will be available as well as gift bags from various VA programs.
