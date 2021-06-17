PRESS RELEASE

June 17, 2021

Print

Rochester , NY — COVID -19 pandemic did not deter Veteran Service Organizations, community partners, and friends raising $354,350 for Veterans in 2020.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 17, 2021

Contact: Kathleen Hider, Public Affairs

Cell: (585) 330-5720

Email: kathleen.hider@va.gov

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, at Canandaigua Recognizes Volunteers and Community Partners

COVID -19 pandemic did not deter Veteran Service Organizations, community partners, and friends raising $354,350 for Veterans in 2020.

The Center for Development & Civic Engagement of the Canandaigua VA Medical Center will be recognizing Volunteers this year with a Drive-Thru or Stop-By event on:

Date: Tuesday, June 22 - Canandaigua VA, 400 Fort Hill Avenue, Canandaigua, NY 14424

Thursday, June 24 - Calkins VA Clinic, 260 Calkins Road, Rochester, NY 14623

Time: 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Individually wrapped snacks and special gifts will be provided to attendees.

Thirty Volunteers will be recognized for their volunteer hours at levels from 100 to over 10,000 hours of service. The annual winners of the prestigious Volunteer of the Year Above & Beyond Award, the Staff Award of Excellence, and the Community Partnership Award, will be announced.

Bruce Tucker, Director, VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System stated that “Even though the COVID -19 pandemic made it difficult to volunteer in 2020, Volunteers donated 23,056 hours of service and raised $354,350 in donations from Veteran Service Organizations, Community Partners, and friends in the Community.”

Media is welcome to attend for photo ops.

###