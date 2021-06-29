VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System to Hold First Virtual Town Hall Meeting
PRESS RELEASE
June 29, 2021
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
June 29, 2021
Contact: Kathleen Hider, Public Affairs
Cell: (585) 330-5720
Email: Kathleen.hider@va.gov
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System to Hold
First Virtual Town Hall Meeting
VA Medical Center Director will provide updates on Canandaigua and Bath VA construction projects, implementation of a Veterans transportation network, lease space at Clinton Crossings location for Veteran services and more…
This is the first Veterans Town Hall meeting to be held for Greater Rochester and Southern Tier Veterans and stakeholders.
Date: Thursday, July 1, 2021
Time: 10:00 a.m.
Conference call: (347) 566-4838; code 830092215#
Veterans and stakeholder will have the opportunity to ask questions.
