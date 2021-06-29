 Skip to Content
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System to Hold First Virtual Town Hall Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

June 29, 2021

Rochester , NY — VA Medical Center Director will provide updates on Canandaigua and Bath VA construction projects, implementation of a Veterans transportation network, lease space at Clinton Crossings location for Veteran services and more…

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 29, 2021

 

Contact:      Kathleen Hider, Public Affairs

Cell:             (585) 330-5720

Email:          Kathleen.hider@va.gov

 

 

 

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System to Hold

First Virtual Town Hall Meeting

 

This is the first Veterans Town Hall meeting to be held for Greater Rochester and Southern Tier Veterans and stakeholders. 

 

Date:                  Thursday, July 1, 2021

Time:                  10:00 a.m.

Conference call: (347) 566-4838; code 830092215#

 

Veterans and stakeholder will have the opportunity to ask questions.

