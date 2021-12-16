VA Finger Lakes Selected as a Pilot
PRESS RELEASE
December 16, 2021
Rochester , NY — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System selected by the Department of Veterans Affairs to be one of ten sites to pilot a program to improve services for Veterans who have experienced or experiencing intimate partner violence or sexual assault.
WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs recently initiated a pilot program
to improve services for Veterans who have experienced or are experiencing intimate
partner violence or sexual assault.
The two-year initiative focuses on strengthening community partnerships, training for VA
staff and community partners, identifying effective clinical interventions and providing
outreach to underserved populations.
“Approximately one in three women and one in four men in the general
population report experiencing intimate partner violence,” said VA Management and
Social Work Executive Director Jill Debord. “Research by VA’s National Center for posttraumatic
stress disorder shows Veterans may be disproportionally impacted by IPV.”
The pilot program stems from the Johnny Isakson and David P. Roe, M.D. Veterans
Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act of 2020, Title 5 of the Deborah Sampson
Act. This initiative allows opportunity to better understand and address intimate partner
violence and sexual assault among the Veteran population.
Veterans who have experienced or are experiencing IPV are encouraged to contact an
Intimate Partner Violence Assistance Program Coordinator at the nearest VA medical
center or call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or 800-787-3224
(TTY).
The following VAMCs are participating:
• VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System in Bath and Canandaigua, N.Y.
• North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System in Gainesville and Lake
City, Fla.
• Tennessee Valley Healthcare System in Nashville and Murfreesboro, Tenn.
• Jesse Brown VA Medical Center in Chicago, Ill.
• Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System in Little Rock, Ark.
• VA Salt Lake City Health Care System in Salt Lake City, Utah.
• Cheyenne VA Medical Center in Cheyenne, Wyo.
• Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center in Walla Walla, Wash.
• VA Pacific Islands Health Care System in Honolulu, Hawaii.
• Southern Arizona VA Health Care System in Tucson, Ariz.
For more information about available supportive services, visit VA’s Intimate Partner
Violence Assistance Program or VA’s Military Sexual Trauma Program.
###