Walk-In Flu Clinics at Bath VA

PRESS RELEASE

October 18, 2024

Bath , NY — VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at Bath Holding Walk-In Flu Clinics

Flu shots will be available in Building 76 in room 303. COVID Vaccines are also available during clinic times.

• Wednesday, October 23rd- 10:00a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

• Wednesday, October 30th- 10:00a.m.–2:00 p.m.

• Wednesday, November 6th- 10:00a.m.-2:00 p.m.

Veterans can also get their flu shot at their next primary care appointment.