EleVAte Your Health; Metabolic Syndrome Education Class

Veterans with any of the following:

- High blood sugars (fasting blood sugar greater than 100)

- High blood pressure (possibly greater than 130/85)

- High triglycerides (above 150 mg/dl)

- Low HDL “good” cholesterol (less than 40 mg/dl for men or less than 50 mg/dl for women)

- Waist size (above 40 inch for men and above 35 inch women)

Veterans wanting to take the next step in their health journey or improve their health

Veterans new to VA