Gerofit
Gerofit is a group exercise program for Veterans age 65+ that promotes overall wellness, while improving physical functioning, and mental health. Exercises are individually tailored to address all abilities, and functional limitations, and meet personal goals.
VA Finger Lakes offers Gerofit at our Bath, Canandaigua, and Rochester Clinton Crossing VA Clinic. Our Gerofit program is led by Exercise Physiologist. Exercise Physiologists are highly trained, degreed professionals who specialize in clinical exercise interventions for people with a broad range of health concerns.
Commonly Asked Questions
- Encourages you to be physically active.
- Helps reduce the risk of falls.
- Improves your ability to move and be active.
- Boosts your energy and weight loss.
- Strength training
- Flexibility, balance and mobility exercises
- Cardio (heart) fitness to improve endurance
Veterans age 65 + who are currently enrolled and receives care with VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System.
A consult is required by the Veteran’s primary care provider before participation.
Providers ensure Veterans are safe and appropriate for participation in the programs.
This program is included with your VA care at no additional cost.
Eligible Veterans who meet the criteria for travel pay can receive one-way travel pay for attendance.
Bath VA Health Fitness Center
Building 92, Room 108
Monday and Wednesday
8:30 a.m.-11:00 a.m.
Canandaigua VA Health Fitness Center
Building 4, Room 6
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
12:30 pm -2:00 pm - In-person Instructor Led Class
11:00 am-11:30 am – Online Virtual Instructor Led class
Rochester Clinton Crossing VA Clinic Health Fitness Center
Building B, 2nd Floor
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
8:00am - 9:00 pm - In-person Instructor Led Class
11:00 am-11:30 am – Online Virtual Instructor Led class
**OPEN GYM HOURS THROUGHOUT THE DAY VARIES DEPENDING ON LOCATION**
For more information on the Bath Gerofit program contact Kevin:
Kevin Pullyblank, M.S.
Exercise Physiologist
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone: 607-664-4447
Email: kevin.pullyblank@va.gov
For more information about the Canandaigua Gerofit contact Shapiro or Greg:
Shapiro Bennett, M.S.
Exercise Physiologist
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone: (585) 393-7362
Email: solon.bennett@va.gov
Greg Reynolds, M.S.
Exercise Physiologist
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone: 585-393-8027
Email: phillip.reynolds@va.gov
For more information about the Rochester Clinton Crossing VA Clinic Gerofit contact Doug or Andrew:
Doug Costello, M.S.
Exercise Physiologist
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone: 585-463-2600 ext. 32517
Email: douglas.costello@va.gov
Andrew Kent, B.S.
Exercise Physiologist
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone: 585-463-2600 ext. 32538
Email: andrew.kent1@va.gov