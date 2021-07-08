Bruce Tucker was appointed Director for the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System (Bath and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers) May 2019.

Mr. Tucker oversee delivery of health care to the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System including five community-based outpatient clinics (CBOCs) located in Upstate New York. Mr. Tucker will oversee delivery of health care to more than 33,000 Veterans and an operating budget of over $220 million at the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System.

With more than 1,800 staff and numerous CBOCs and satellite clinics in counties in Upstate New York and Pennsylvania, the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System provides a wide array of health care services for Veterans.

Mr. Tucker joined VA more than 27 years ago and has held progressive leadership positions at the Bath and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers, NY. Prior to serving as interim medical center director for the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System he served as the Medical VA Care Line Manager/Chief of Social Work at both the Bath and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers, where he planned and managed the delivery of medical services across facilities to achieve the organization’s mission.

Mr. Tucker holds a Masters in Social Work from Marywood College and a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology from SUNY Cortland