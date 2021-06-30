Kenneth_Piazza

Before transitioning to the leadership team of VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System (formerly Bath and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers), Mr. Piazza was the Associate Medical Center Director for the Bath VA Medical Center since June 2013 and later had brief transitional roles as Acting/Interim Medical Center Director of Bath and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers. Prior to his appointment at Bath, Mr. Piazza was the Care Line Manager for Geriatric and Extended Care Services (GEC) at the Syracuse VA where Mr. Piazza received national recognition from the Centers form Medicare and Medicaid Services and the Administration on Aging for Partnership with New York State government and several county governments. He was also recognized for innovations in aging and has served as one of the advisors to VHA Geriatrics leadership. As a prior operations manager and strategic planner for VISN 2 Geriatrics and Extended Care (GEC), he and the VISN (GEC) leadership team propelled the VISN into the number one provider of home and community-based care in the country. He was co-author of the VHA’s first national grant for telehealth (home telehealth) which brought $1 million to jumpstart new programs across VISN 2.

Mr. Piazza graduated from George Washington University with a Master’s Degree in Health Services Administration and minor in Long Term Care Management. He is a graduate of the VHA Clinical Leadership Institute and Interagency Institute for Federal Health Care Executives. He was selected for Leadership VA and later nominated by his peers to be a Leadership VA Co-Leader serving the next year’s class. He is a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives and is a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality (CPHQ).