Michelle_Santos_Martinez

In 1991, she completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree through Alfred University. She began her nursing career at the University of Rochester, Strong Memorial Hospital in 1991, working with a variety of adult medical and surgical specialties including Plastics, Burn-Trauma, Transplant, and Neurosurgery. She ascended to a Nurse Manager position before leaving Strong Memorial Hospital in 2003 to join the Bath VA Medical Center. Ms. Santos Martinez began her VA career in Bath as a Nurse Manager for Acute Medicine, Intensive Care, and the Emergency and Respiratory Departments. In 2008, she became the Associate Chief Nurse for the Medicine Service. From July to September 2013, she served as the Acting Medical VA Care Line and Diagnostics/Therapeutics Care Line Manager. From January to June of 2014, she served as Acting Associate Director of Patient Nursing Services.

Ms. Santos Martinez has a Master of Science Degree in Nursing and a Master in Health Care Administration from the University of Phoenix. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. She has received numerous awards including the Secretary’s Award for Excellence in Nursing in 2008. In 2012, she completed the Federal Executive Institute Leadership Program.