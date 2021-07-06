He previously had served as the Health Information Management (HIM) Specialist at VHA Office of Health Informatics (OHI)/Health Information Governance (HIG)/Health Information Management (HIM) Program Office since October 2019. Among his duties was to serve as the HIM Specialist liaison to the Office of Community Care and led the HIM Program Office’s response to COVID -19.

Since joining the Department of Veterans Affairs Mr. DeFries VA career has steadily advanced. He was Acting Associate Director at VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System from January 2019 – March 2019; Chief, Health Administration Services from February 2016 – October 2019, Director, Health Information Management Systems, March 2013–February 2016 and Acting Assistant Chief, Health Administration Services, March 2015 – February 2016 at the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System. Prior to that he held several key positions outside VA including St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh, PA as Director, Clinical Quality & Informatics and as Director, Health Service Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Tx.

Mr. Defries holds a Master of Business Administration, 2015 Katz Graduate School of Business, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA; Master of Science in Health & Rehabilitation Sciences, 2009 University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, PA.

His other credentials include: - Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives (FACHE), 2019 - Registered Health Information Administrator (RHIA), 2009 - Member of American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE), 2016 - Member of American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), 2008