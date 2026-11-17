Prior to his selection, he served as the Interim Deputy Network Director for Legacy VISN 2 since July 2025. He previously served as the Interim Medical Center Director for the VA Western New York Healthcare System, Associate Director, VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System, and Acting Medical Center Director, VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System. He also served in the VHA Office of Health Informatics working with Integrated Veteran Care (formerly Office of Community Care).

Shawn joined the Department of Veterans Affairs after retirement from the US Army as a Medical Service Corps Officer and medic where he held several key leadership positions throughout his career to include command positions and directorships. He also worked for a hospital in the private sector as the Director of Clinical Quality. His other VA positions, include Chief, Health Information Management and Chief, Health Administration Services.

Shawn is board certified in healthcare management as a Fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives, is a Registered Health Information Administrator, and is published in the Journal of Pathology

Informatics.