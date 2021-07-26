The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) are proud to team up with the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System to host the 40th National Veterans Wheelchair Games (NVWG) in New York City this August 7-14, 2021.

This year, the Games will host both in-person competition in New York City and an at-Home competition.

Veterans from around the country of all ages – from 20 to 94 years old – are expected to compete, and each branch of the military will be represented by the athletes. Athletic events will include cycling, power lifting, bowling, soccer, swimming, and archery.

In the New York/New Jersey area Veterans from the Albany Stratton VAMC, the James J. Peters VAMC, the Hudson Valley VAMC, and the New Jersey VAMC will be participating.

Adaptive Sports medically improve a Veteran’s mental, physical, and spiritual well-being. The Games provide Veterans the opportunity to optimize their independence, community engagement, and quality of life.

Visit https://www.wheelchairgames.org/ to get involved, the countdown has begun!