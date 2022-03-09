VA Health Connect Launched at VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System -- Get Immediate help by calling 1-800-877-6976

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System launched a single toll-free number, 1-800-877-6976, to connect Veterans to dedicated and aligned clinical and administrative staff 24/7.

Health Connect is VA’s new virtual service that makes it easier for you to get “The Right Care, Right Now.”

VA Health Connect allows you to get your health care concerns answered at your convenience and if necessary be seen virtually by a VA provider.

1-800-877-6976

Here are just some of the options available to you through VA Health Connect:

★ Talk to a provider

★ Ask questions about medications

★ Refill medications

★ Address mental health concerns

★ Receive lab test results

★ Schedule, verify, or reschedule appointments

★ Get assistance with referrals

★ Receive patient education

What to expect when you call.

A VA provider will review your medical records, give advice and treatment options, and follow up with your health care team.

A cell phone, tablet, or computer with a speaker and microphone is required to meet virtually with your VA provider. Call the VA Video Connect Help Desk at 866-651-3180 for technical assistance.