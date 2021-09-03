VA Remembers 9/11 - 20 Year Commemoration

VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System asks Veterans, community residents and employees to join the two events planned for the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier to remember the First Responders, Post 9/11 combat Veterans and citizens who lost their lives on September 11, 2001.

Flags Across the Finger Lakes



Date: Saturday, September 11, 2021

Time: 10:03 a.m.

Place: Southern Tier

The NYS Department of Transportation employees will line State Routes 415 and 352 between Bath National Cemetery and Woodlawn National Cemeteries; Police, Fire Departments, Churches, community organizations, businesses, and residents are being asked to hang their Flags, ring bells, sound their sirens at 10:03 a.m. to commemorate the time of the last plane crash on (9/11/01).

9/11 Tower Challenge

Date: Friday, September 10, 2021

Veterans, Veteran stakeholders, employees, and the community to join them in the 9/11 Tower Challenge by walking 2071 steps (representing the 110 floors of the Twin Towers) on September 10, 2021 and to fly their Flag at half-staff.