Lindsay Rae, DC (Director)

Dr. Rae is a 2008 graduate of Northeast College of Health Sciences. She opened and operated a successful private practice, while also serving as a faculty member of the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry in the Family Medicine Department. She joined the Department of Veterans Affairs as a part time Clinician in 2012, selling her private practice in 2016 to pursue her VA career full time as Attending Clinician with VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System at the Rochester facility. She is a VA Chiropractic North Atlantic Regional Mentor. She is an Assistant Professor at the Northeast College of Health Sciences. She is the American Chiropractic Association's (ACA) Representative of the US Bone and Joint Initiative. She received the VA Finger Lakes Inaugural Woman of the Year award in 2021.

Christopher Farrell, MS, DC

Dr. Farrell is a 2008 graduate of Northeast College of Health Sciences, where he also attained a Master of Science in Clinical Nutrition. He maintained a private practice in a multidisciplinary medical setting until 2012. Dr. Farrell joined the Chillicothe, Ohio VA Medical Center in 2011, as part of a multidisciplinary pain management team. He held a faculty position as a Clinical Assistant Professor at Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine in the Department of Family Medicine teaching manual manipulative therapies to interns and residents. In 2014 he joined the Canandaigua, NY VA Medical Center as a staff chiropractor and Northeast College of Health Sciences as an adjunct assistant professor in the VA teaching clinic. Dr. Farrell is certified in McKenzie Method® of Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy® He also holds a certification in acupuncture and has an interest in integrative pain management. Dr. Farrell is the North Atlantic Regional Lead for the VA Chiropractic Field Advisory Committee.

Michael Allgeier, DC

Dr. Allgeier is a 2006 graduate of Northeast College of Health Sciences. In 2008 he began private practice and was the first chiropractic physician on medical staff of Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in Chicago, IL in the Department of Family Medicine. From 2013 to 2016 he co-founded and served as the medical director of Mercy Spine and Back Care, a multi-disciplinary, system-wide program to treat patients with spine pain and pathology. He has been an allied health staff member of AMITA Saint Joseph Hospital in Chicago since 2016 in the Department of Rehabilitation. He has served as a consulting chiropractor for the Diamond Headache Clinic in-patient unit since 2019. He has been certified in the McKenzie Method of Mechanical Diagnosis and Therapy since 2011 and a certified primary spine practitioner through the University of Pittsburgh since 2018. He hasinterests in policy issues including chiropractic within mainstream systems of care and chiropractic within Medicare. He joined the Finger Lakes VA Medical Center in 2021.

Samantha Pritty, MS, DC

Dr. Pritty graduated from New York Chiropractic College, now known as Northeast College of Health Sciences, in 2020 where she also obtained a Master of Applied Clinical Nutrition. Post-graduation, Dr. Pritty completed the chiropractic residency program at VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System from 2021-2022. During residency, she obtained a 300 hour Contemporary Medical Acupuncture certification from McMaster University. Immediately after residency, she started working at the Cincinnati VA Health care system up until 2023 where she accepted a position to return to the Finger Lakes system. During her time in the Cincinnati VA, she worked closely with the pain team on Integrated Chronic Pain consults working with a Psychologist, Pharmacist, and Physical Therapist for a comprehensive whole health team approach. Dr. Pritty is a certified Empowered Relief instructor through Stanford University and has professional interests in chronic pain management specifically in an integrative approach with an emphasis of the biopsychosocial model.