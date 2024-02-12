Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Residency
Through completion of the residency program, mental health nurse practitioner residents will acquire clinical experience in the management of various mental health conditions impacting our Veteran population, build on their diagnostic, psychiatric medication management and psychotherapy skills, and develop a strong skill set in interprofessional collaboration and Veteran-centric care.
Mission Statement
The VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System’s (VA FLHCS) Mental Health APRN Residency mission is to cultivate well-rounded mental health Advanced Practice Registered Nurses (APRN’s) who provide high-quality care for Veterans across the continuum of care including rural and underserved patient populations.
Application Deadline is March 8, 2024
Program Structure
This is a 12-month residency program with a fall cohort starting September 2024.
Residency Curriculum
- Clinical rotations on interprofessional teams (80% of experience)
- Integrated and parallel didactics and education (20% of experience)
- Resident selected quality improvement project
Potential Clinical Rotations
- Primary Care Mental Health Integration
- Substance Abuse Services
- Buprenorphine Clinic
- Interdisciplinary Pain Program
- Whole Health
- Mental Health Intensive Case Management and the Psychosocial Rehabilitation Recovery Center
- Evidence-Based Psychotherapy
Supervision and Training
- Regular interdisciplinary supervision with psychiatric nurse practitioners, psychiatrists, psychologists, and licensed independent clinical social workers
- Weekly group supervision
- Grand rounds, VA trainings, and clinical case conferences. Opportunities for specialized trainings when available
- Journal clubs
- Regular psychiatry and psychotherapy didactics
- Opportunities for involvement in individual and group psychotherapy
- Weekly interprofessional education seminars with interdisciplinary trainees
Benefits
- Competitive stipend: As of Academic Year 2023, stipend amount is : $78,777
- A comprehensive benefits package that includes, in part, paid vacation, sick leave, federal holidays, and health benefits
- Hiring preference for open positions at Veterans Health Administration following successful completion of the residency
Eligibility and Application Information
Applicant Qualifications
- Must be a U.S. citizen
- Be a recent graduate of a master’s, post-master’s certificate, or doctoral-level Nurse Practitioner program accredited by CCNE or the ACEN within the past 12 months prior to program start date
- Possess current national board certification as a PMHNP Across the Lifespan through ANCC or be eligible to sit for board examination
- Possess a current, full active and unrestrictive registration as a registered nurse AND nurse practitioner in a state, commonwealth, or territory of the United States, or the District of Columbia, prior to the start of the NPR program (exceptions may be made for highly qualified candidates with later graduation dates)
- Be serving in their first Nurse Practitioner role in the specialty area as the program focus (Mental Health)
- Current BLS certification (must be maintained throughout the entirety of the program)
- Proficient in written and spoken English
- Background and security investigation required
- Provide evidence or self-certification of satisfactory physical condition based on a physical examination in the past 12-months
- Provide evidence or self-certification of up-to-date vaccinations for healthcare workers as recommended by Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and VA https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/adults/rec-vac/hcw.html
- Random drug testing may be required
* August graduates may apply and will be considered, as long as certification is passed prior to program start.
Application Requirements
- Curriculum vitae (please include graduation date)
- Unofficial or official transcripts are accepted for initial application. Please note: official transcripts are required upon selection.
- Copy of RN license and current BLS (and APRN license and ANCC board certification if already obtained)
- DD -214: submit if applicant is a Veteran
- Personal statement: maximum of two (2) pages: what personal, professional, educational, and clinical experiences have led you to choose nursing as a profession, and the role of a mental health nurse practitioner as a specialty practice? What are your goals and aspirations for this residency program and how do they fit with your early and long-term career goals?
- Three (3) letters of recommendation: School Faculty, Clinical Faculty, Preceptor, Nurse Manager, Assistant Nurse Manager, or other professional recommendation, emailed directly from individual writing letter to Michelle.Vankirk@VA.gov or in sealed envelope
Application Submission
Application materials may be emailed in a single file attachment directly to Michelle.VanKirk@VA.gov. Official transcripts may be submitted via email or mailed to:
Michelle Van Kirk, Mental Health Clinic Calkins Rd VA Outpatient Clinic
260 Calkins Rd
Rochester, NY 14620
Apply Today!
Deadline to apply is March 8, 2024
For questions or further information please contact:
Michelle Van Kirk, DNP, PMHNP-BC
Finger Lakes VA Health Care System