Pharmacy Residency Program
The VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System residency program is designed to develop the resident’s skills and competency in providing patient-centered care as part of an interdisciplinary team with a focus on primary care, mental health, and geriatrics.
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System is comprised of the Bath and Canandaigua VA Medical Centers, and the Rochester VA Clinic, along with several community-based clinics and rural health clinics. VA Finger Lakes provides primary care, long-term care, and mental health care services to over 30,000 Veterans in New York and Pennsylvania. In addition to providing outpatient care, Bath also has a 200-bed Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program, an 80-bed Community Living Center (CLC), and a 15-bed medical floor that offers detoxification and low complexity in-patient treatment. Canandaigua also provides skilled nursing and rehabilitation care with an 80-bed CLC. The facilities are located in the heart of the Finger Lakes region in west-central New York where you can enjoy all four seasons with plenty to do all year round including hiking, biking, skiing, boating, soaring (gliders), and golf. The region is known for gorgeous lakes, waterfalls, gorges, and rolling hills, along with many wineries and culinary highlights.
Finger Lakes PGY-1 Pharmacy Residency is in candidate status for ASHP Accredited and was established in 2022. While the program requires core pharmacy practice components, it also allows for flexibility in elective rotations in order for the resident to customize the program toward his/her interests. Residents will be working with pharmacists both within the outpatient and inpatient pharmacies as well as in clinics.
Mission: To provide the highest quality of comprehensive pharmacy services to Veterans as experts in medication use across a continuum of services including rural and underserved Veteran populations
Vision: Our comprehensive pharmacy services will be of the highest caliber. We will be an irreplaceable part of the patient centered healthcare team. We will be highly respected and sought out for pharmaceutical knowledge. We will create and environment that is dedicated to knowledge, professional development, innovation, compassion and commitment to Veterans
Application Requirements
United States Citizen
Graduate of an ACPE-accredited school of pharmacy
Ability to obtain pharmacist licensure within 90 days of the start of the residency
Registered in the ASHP Resident Matching Program
Application Information
Finger Lakes VA Health System utilizes the Pharmacy Online Residency Centralized Application Service (PhORCAS) to gather application materials and also participates in the ASHP Resident Matching Program (administered by National Matching Services, Inc).
All application materials should be submitted through the PhORCAS site at https://portal.phorcas.org by 01/03/2022 If you need assistance with starting your PhORCAS application or managing your PhORCAS account go to PhORCAS - ASHP
Application materials include:
Letter of intent
Curriculum vitae
Academic transcripts
Three letters of recommendation using the PhORCAS Standardized Reference Form (at least one letter should come from a preceptor with whom the applicant had a clinical rotation).
An interview is required
The National Matching Services (NMS) Code Finger Lakes VA Health System PGY-1 residency is 22969
You can search the residency directory here Residency Directory (ashp.org)