Looking for a career change, a way into the nursing field or into the VA?



VA Finger Lakes is launching an innovative, on-the-job training program, for those looking to become nursing assistants. ADVANCE your career with us! ADVANCE (Accelerated Development of VA Nursing assistants Career Experience) is a 6-week intensive program for individuals desiring to be a nursing assistant.



Those selected for the program will enter as a health technician. Upon completion of the course, graduates will be promoted to nursing assistants.



