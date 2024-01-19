ADVANCE-Accelerated Development of VA Nursing Assistants Career Experience
Become part of our health care team with on-the-job skills training. Enter as a health technician, and graduate as a Nursing Assistant!
Timberly Shepard
Designated Learning Officer
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone: (607) 664-4837
Email: timberly.shepard@va.gov
Looking for a career change, a way into the nursing field or into the VA?
VA Finger Lakes is launching an innovative, on-the-job training program, for those looking to become nursing assistants. ADVANCE your career with us! ADVANCE (Accelerated Development of VA Nursing assistants Career Experience) is a 6-week intensive program for individuals desiring to be a nursing assistant.
Those selected for the program will enter as a health technician. Upon completion of the course, graduates will be promoted to nursing assistants.