Nursing Careers

Why chose VA Finger Lakes?

We offer more than just competitive benefits. There is a sense of pride that comes with serving Veterans and our Country.

Many VA employees are Veterans, or family member of Veterans. Each VA employee has their why, most being the personal connection, and desire to serve.

For more information click the link below

Top 10 reasons to work at VA | VA Careers

https://vacareers.va.gov/careers/nursing-jobs/

Does VA offer a pension?

VA offers its employees a three-part, comprehensive retirement plan that includes a pension, among other desirable benefits.

How VA’s retirement plan benefits your bottom line - VA News

Does VA Finger Lakes offer sign-on bonuses?

Yes! VA Finger Lakes offers sign-on bonuses for select nursing positions based on eligibility, position type, and hiring needs.

Current bonus amounts may include:

Registered Nurses (RNs): Up to $15,000

Up to Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs): Up to $12,000

Up to Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs): Up to $7,000

See Why Our Nurses Choose VA Finger Lakes