Nursing Careers
Find your lifetime Nursing Career with VA Finger Lakes. We offer competitive salaries, paid leave, educational scholarships, insurance, and a federal retirement plan.
Why chose VA Finger Lakes?
We offer more than just competitive benefits. There is a sense of pride that comes with serving Veterans and our Country.
Many VA employees are Veterans, or family member of Veterans. Each VA employee has their why, most being the personal connection, and desire to serve.
Top 10 reasons to work at VA | VA Careers
Does VA Finger Lakes offer any monetary incentives?
Yes!
We offer signing bonuses for our Community Living Center (Long Term Care) Nursing staff.
NA's- $5.000
LPN's- $7,500
RN's- $10,000
Does VA offer a pension?
VA offers its employees a three-part, comprehensive retirement plan that includes a pension, among other desirable benefits.
How VA’s retirement plan benefits your bottom line - VA News
Contact our Nurse Recruiter!
Kristen Murphy
Nurse Recruiter
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone: 585-736-0041
Email: kristen.murphy@va.gov
Canandaigua openings USAJOBS - Search
Bath openings USAJOBS - Search