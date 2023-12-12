Skip to Content

Nursing Careers

Find your lifetime Nursing Career with VA Finger Lakes. We offer competitive salaries, paid leave, educational scholarships, insurance, and a federal retirement plan.

Team based, patient focused, nurse approved, group of nurses

Why chose VA Finger Lakes?

We offer more than just competitive benefits. There is a sense of pride that comes with serving Veterans and our Country.

Many VA employees are Veterans, or family member of Veterans. Each VA employee has their why, most being the personal connection, and desire to serve.

Top 10 reasons to work at VA | VA Careers

 

Does VA Finger Lakes offer any monetary incentives?

Yes!

We offer signing bonuses for our Community Living Center (Long Term Care) Nursing staff. 

NA's- $5.000

LPN's- $7,500

RN's- $10,000

Does VA offer a pension?

VA offers its employees a three-part, comprehensive retirement plan that includes a pension, among other desirable benefits.

How VA’s retirement plan benefits your bottom line - VA News

 

Kristen Murphy

Nurse Recruiter

VA Finger Lakes health care

Phone: 585-736-0041

Email: kristen.murphy@va.gov

David, RN testimony
Shelby, LPN
Chris, LPN testimony
RN's click here to see the true value and total rewards of a VA Career (PDF)
LPN's click here to see the true value and total rewards of a VA Career (PDF)
NA's click here to see the true value and total rewards of a VA Career (PDF)

 

Canandaigua openings USAJOBS - Search

Bath openings  USAJOBS - Search

