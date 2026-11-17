Nursing Careers

Your Nursing Career. Their Future
At VA Finger Lakes, our nurses provide compassionate care and make a difference in the lives of Veterans every day. Apply today by calling 585-282-9133 or emailing FLXNursing@va.gov.
Why chose VA Finger Lakes?
We offer more than just competitive benefits. There is a sense of pride that comes with serving Veterans and our Country.
Many VA employees are Veterans, or family member of Veterans. Each VA employee has their why, most being the personal connection, and desire to serve.
For more information click the link below
Top 10 reasons to work at VA | VA Careers
https://vacareers.va.gov/careers/nursing-jobs/
Does VA offer a pension?
VA offers its employees a three-part, comprehensive retirement plan that includes a pension, among other desirable benefits.
How VA’s retirement plan benefits your bottom line - VA News
Does VA Finger Lakes offer sign-on bonuses?
Yes! VA Finger Lakes offers sign-on bonuses for select nursing positions based on eligibility, position type, and hiring needs.
Current bonus amounts may include:
- Registered Nurses (RNs): Up to $15,000
- Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs): Up to $12,000
- Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs): Up to $7,000
See Why Our Nurses Choose VA Finger Lakes
Apply today
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✉ FLXNursing@va.gov