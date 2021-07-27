Volunteer or donate
VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System depends on the goodwill of our supporters. You can make a difference when you help us serve our Veterans.
Volunteer or Donate
Lend a Helping Hand to America's Veterans: Be a Volunteer!
Volunteers provide a wide range of supplemental support and financial assistance to programs for our veteran patients throughout the year. If you want to volunteer, or just want more information on how you or your organization can help our veteran patients, please be in touch!
The Many Ways To Give
Donation Of Time:
One of the most precious and generous gifts is of your time. Due to current COVID restrictions, volunteer opportunities are LIMITED to driving Veterans to clinic appointments and selected clerical assignments. Please contact the Voluntary Service office at your local VAMC for more information.
Contacting the Voluntary Service at your local VAMC will provide you with more information on positions as well as committees that need volunteers. Some examples:
- Escort
- Clerical support
- Friendly visits
- Recreational aides
- Advisory committees
Monetary And Material Goods:
Our medical centers could not provide many of the services for our veterans if it were not for the generosity of people in the community; the veterans service organizations, fraternal organizations, and businesses. Donations of cash and materials supplement the operating budget of the facilities and provide for the increasing needs of the veterans we serve. Contacting the Voluntary Service at your local VAMC will provide you with more information on ongoing programs and projects that need your help.
CDCE Manager
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone: 585-393-7757
Email: robin.johnson2@va.gov
CDCE Specialist
VA Finger Lakes health care
Phone: 607-664-4771
Email: mary.harkin@va.gov