Volunteer or Donate

Lend a Helping Hand to America's Veterans: Be a Volunteer!

Volunteers provide a wide range of supplemental support and financial assistance to programs for our veteran patients throughout the year. If you want to volunteer, or just want more information on how you or your organization can help our veteran patients, please be in touch!



The Many Ways To Give



Donation Of Time:



One of the most precious and generous gifts is of your time. Due to current COVID restrictions, volunteer opportunities are LIMITED to driving Veterans to clinic appointments and selected clerical assignments. Please contact the Voluntary Service office at your local VAMC for more information.



Contacting the Voluntary Service at your local VAMC will provide you with more information on positions as well as committees that need volunteers. Some examples:

Escort

Clerical support

Friendly visits

Recreational aides

Advisory committees

Monetary And Material Goods:

Our medical centers could not provide many of the services for our veterans if it were not for the generosity of people in the community; the veterans service organizations, fraternal organizations, and businesses. Donations of cash and materials supplement the operating budget of the facilities and provide for the increasing needs of the veterans we serve. Contacting the Voluntary Service at your local VAMC will provide you with more information on ongoing programs and projects that need your help.



Bath Needs List



Canandaigua Needs List