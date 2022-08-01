Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Locations

Main location

Forest Park Vet Center

Address

1515 South Harlem Avenue
Forest Park, IL 60130

Phone

Hours

  • Mon. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Tue. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Wed. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thu. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Fri. 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Sat. Closed
  • Sun. Closed
Forest Park Vet Center

Satellite locations

If you can’t make it to our Forest Park Vet Center we offer satellite locations that may be closer to you. These satellite facilities provide select services with the same community, care, and confidentiality in a non-medical setting. Call us for more information about these locations.

Forest Park Vet Center - Addison Township

Located at

Addison Township Offices
401 Addison Road
Addison, IL 60101

Phone

Veterans should call main Vet Center for hours

Accessible parking and entrance for those with mobility issues is available.

Vet Centers in other areas

You can locate a Vet Center near you by visiting http://www.va.gov/find-locations.