Manage your VA benefits and other information online

Need to update your address for your VA prescriptions or get a copy of your medical record? You can easily manage your VA benefits online.

  • Learn how to access your VA records, benefit letters, and documents online.

  • Submit an online request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.

  • Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for disability compensation, pension, or education benefits.

  • Find out how to change your address and other contact information in your VA.gov profile for disability compensation, claims and appeals, VA health care, and other benefits.

