About VA Form 10-0137A
- Form name: What You Should Know About Advance Directives
- Form revision date: December 2018
- Related to: Health care
When to use this form
Use this form to learn about your rights to accept or refuse medical treatment, and to complete a power of attorney for health care or a living will.
Downloadable PDF
