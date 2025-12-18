Skip to Content

About VA Form 10-0137A

Form name: What You Should Know About Advance Directives
Form revision date: December 2018
Related to: Health care

When to use this form

Use this form to learn about your rights to accept or refuse medical treatment, and to complete a power of attorney for health care or a living will. 

Downloadable PDF

  • VA Form 10-0137

    Form name: VA Advance Directive: Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care and Living Will

    Use VA Form 10-0137 to give specific people permission to make health care decisions for you, and to let VA health care providers know your wishes for medical, mental health, long-term, and other types of care.

  • VA Form 10-0137 Spanish-English

    Form name: Directrices Anticipadas De Va Poder Legal Para La Designacion De Agente Para El Cuidado De Salud Y Testamento En Vida

    Usted puede utilizar este formulario para: 

    • Designar personas específicas que tomen decisiones sobre su cuidado de salud por usted. 
    • Describir las preferencias sobre como usted desea ser tratado(a).
    • Describir sus preferencias sobre su cuidado médico, cuidado de salud mental, cuidado a largo plazo, u otros tipos de cuidado de salud. 

Helpful links

  • Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for disability compensation, pension, or education benefits.

  • Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile for disability compensation, claims and appeals, VA health care, and other benefits.

  • Submit an online request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.

  • Learn how to access your VA records, benefit letters, and documents online.

Last updated: