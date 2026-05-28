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VA Form 10-10152

Form name: Reimbursement Request for Qualifying Adoption Expenses
Form revision date: March 2023
Related to: Family member and caregiver benefits, Health care

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Helpful links related to VA Form 10-10152

  • Find out how to add a dependent spouse, child, and/or parent to your VA disability benefits for additional compensation.

  • Learn about the benefits you may qualify for as a spouse, dependent, or survivor. And find out what you’re eligible for as a family member caring for a Veteran with disabilities.

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