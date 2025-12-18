About VA Form 10-10EZ

Form name: Instructions and Enrollment Application for Health Benefits Form revision date: February 2025 Related to: Health care

When to use this form

Use VA Form 10-10EZ if you’re a Veteran and want to apply for VA health care. You must be enrolled in VA health care to get care at VA health facilities or to have us cover your care at a community care provider (an approved non-VA provider).

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 10-10EZ (PDF)

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Related forms and instructions VA Form 10-10EZR Form name: Health Benefits Update Form Use VA Form 10-10EZR if you already receive VA health care benefits, and you need to update your personal, insurance, financial, or military service history information. Download VA Form 10-10EZR (PDF)