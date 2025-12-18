About VA Form 10-10EZR
- Form name: Health Benefits Update Form
- Form revision date: February 2025
- Related to: Health care
When to use this form
Use VA Form 10-10EZR if you already receive VA health care benefits, and you need to update your personal, insurance, financial, or military service history information.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
Helpful links
-
Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for disability compensation, pension, or education benefits.
-
Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile for disability compensation, claims and appeals, VA health care, and other benefits.
-
Submit an online request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.
-
Learn how to access your VA records, benefit letters, and documents online.