About VA Form 10-10EZR

Form name: Health Benefits Update Form
Form revision date: February 2025
Related to: Health care

When to use this form

Use VA Form 10-10EZR if you already receive VA health care benefits, and you need to update your personal, insurance, financial, or military service history information.

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Helpful links

  • Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for disability compensation, pension, or education benefits.

  • Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile for disability compensation, claims and appeals, VA health care, and other benefits.

  • Submit an online request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.

  • Learn how to access your VA records, benefit letters, and documents online.

