VA Form 10-3542

Form name: Veteran/Beneficiary Claim for Reimbursement of Travel Expenses Form revision date: May 2025 Related to: Family member and caregiver benefits, Health care

When to use this form

Use this travel reimbursement form (VA Form 10-3542) when you want to ask us to pay you back for travel expenses related to your health care.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 10-3542 (PDF)

Online tool

You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.