VA Form 10-3542
- Form name: Veteran/Beneficiary Claim for Reimbursement of Travel Expenses
- Form revision date: May 2025
- Related to: Family member and caregiver benefits, Health care
When to use this form
Use this travel reimbursement form (VA Form 10-3542) when you want to ask us to pay you back for travel expenses related to your health care.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can submit your request online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
Helpful links related to VA Form 10-3542
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Learn what health care travel-related expenses we reimburse and our current mileage reimbursement rate.
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Find out how to set up direct deposit so we can deposit your reimbursement directly into your bank account.