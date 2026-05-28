VA Form 10-493b
- Form name: CHAMPVA Benefits Election Affirmation
- Form revision date: January 2016
- Related to: Family member and caregiver benefits, Health care
Downloadable PDF
Related forms and instructions
Helpful links related to VA Form 10-493b
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Learn how eligible spouses and children of Veterans can get health insurance through CHAMPVA (Civilian Health and Medical Program of the Department of Veterans Affairs).
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Find out about VA benefits for spouses, dependents, survivors, and family caregivers.