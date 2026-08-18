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Application for annual clothing allowance

Form name:Application for Annual Clothing Allowance (VA Form 10-8678)
Form revision date: June 2026
Related to: Health care

When to use this form

Use VA Form 10-8678 to apply for a clothing allowance if you’re a Veteran with a service-connected disability who uses a prosthetic or orthopedic device or skin medication that damages your clothing. This benefit provides an annual payment to help you replace affected clothing.

You can use this form for any of these reasons:

  • You’re applying for clothing allowance benefits for the first time, or
  • You’re requesting an additional allowance for new qualifying devices or skin medications, or
  • You need to stop your allowance because you no longer use a qualifying prosthetic or orthopedic device or skin medication

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Helpful links

  • Find out how to update your direct deposit information online for disability compensation, pension, or education benefits.

  • Find out how to change your address and other information in your VA.gov profile for disability compensation, claims and appeals, VA health care, and other benefits.

  • Submit an online request to get your DD214 or other military service records through the milConnect website.

  • Learn how to access your VA records, benefit letters, and documents online.

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