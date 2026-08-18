Application for annual clothing allowance
- Form name:Application for Annual Clothing Allowance (VA Form 10-8678)
- Form revision date: June 2026
- Related to: Health care
When to use this form
Use VA Form 10-8678 to apply for a clothing allowance if you’re a Veteran with a service-connected disability who uses a prosthetic or orthopedic device or skin medication that damages your clothing. This benefit provides an annual payment to help you replace affected clothing.
You can use this form for any of these reasons:
- You’re applying for clothing allowance benefits for the first time, or
- You’re requesting an additional allowance for new qualifying devices or skin medications, or
- You need to stop your allowance because you no longer use a qualifying prosthetic or orthopedic device or skin medication
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.