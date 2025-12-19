Skip to Content

About VA Form VA10182

Form name: Decision Review Request: Board Appeal (Notice of Disagreement)
Form revision date: February 2025
Related to: Decision reviews and appeals

When to use this form

Use this form to appeal a VA decision to a Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals. 

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can request a Board Appeal online instead of sending us the paper form.

Helpful links related to VA Form VA10182

  • If you don’t agree with the decision on your Supplemental Claim or Higher-Level Review, you can appeal to a Veterans Law Judge at the Board of Veterans’ Appeals.

  • The legacy VA appeals process has changed. Learn about the new decision review process and the 3 options available for disagreeing with a VA claim decision.

  • You can check the status of a VA claim or appeal online.

