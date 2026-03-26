About VA Form 21-0779

Form name: Request for Nursing Home Information in Connection with Claim for Aid and Attendance Form revision date: September 2023 Related to: Disability

When to use this form

Use this form if you’re a nursing home official to verify a Veteran or someone connected to a Veteran is a patient in a qualifying extended care facility.

Download form

Download this PDF form and fill it out. Then submit your completed form on this page. Or you can print the form and mail it to the address listed on the form.

Download VA Form 21-0779 (PDF)

Online tool

You can fill out this form online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Related forms and instructions VA Form 21-2680 Form name: Examination for Housebound Status or Permanent Need for Regular Aid and Attendance Use VA Form 21-2680 to apply for Aid and Attendance benefits that will be added to your monthly compensation or pension benefits. Download VA Form 21-2680 (PDF)