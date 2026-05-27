VA Form 21-0788

Form name: Information Regarding Apportionment of Beneficiary’s Award Form revision date: February 2026 Related to: Disability, Family member and caregiver benefits

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-0788 if you’re a spouse, dependent, or dependent parent of a Veteran and you want to apply to receive some or all of a Veteran’s or surviving spouse’s disability compensation.

Download form

Download this PDF form and fill it out. Then submit your completed form on this page. Or you can print the form and mail it to the address listed on the form.

Download VA Form 21-0788 (PDF)