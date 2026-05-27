VA Form 21-0788
- Form name: Information Regarding Apportionment of Beneficiary’s Award
- Form revision date: February 2026
- Related to: Disability, Family member and caregiver benefits
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21-0788 if you’re a spouse, dependent, or dependent parent of a Veteran and you want to apply to receive some or all of a Veteran’s or surviving spouse’s disability compensation.
Download form
Download this PDF form and fill it out. Then submit your completed form on this page. Or you can print the form and mail it to the address listed on the form.
Helpful links related to VA Form 21-0788
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Find out if you qualify for compensation for a presumptive disability or other service-connected conditions.
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Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation or increased disability compensation.
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Find out if you need to complete additional forms for your disability claim.