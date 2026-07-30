Skip to Content

Authorization for VA to share your information with a third party

Form name:Authorization to Disclose Personal Information to a Third Party (VA Form 21-0845)
Form revision date: February 2023
Related to: Burials and memorials, Careers and employment, Disability, Education and training, Health care, Housing assistance, Life insurance, Pension, Records

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-0845 to authorize VA to share your personal information with a non-VA (third-party) individual or organization.

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can submit your authorization online instead of sending us the paper form.

Helpful links related to VA Form 21-0845

  • Securely view, download, and share your medical records.

Last updated: 