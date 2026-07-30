Authorization for VA to share your information with a third party
- Form name:Authorization to Disclose Personal Information to a Third Party (VA Form 21-0845)
- Form revision date: February 2023
- Related to: Burials and memorials, Careers and employment, Disability, Education and training, Health care, Housing assistance, Life insurance, Pension, Records
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21-0845 to authorize VA to share your personal information with a non-VA (third-party) individual or organization.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can submit your authorization online instead of sending us the paper form.