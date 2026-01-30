About VA Form 21-0966
- Form name: Intent to File a Claim for Compensation and/or Pension, or Survivors Pension and/or DIC
- Form revision date: February 2023
- Related to: Disability, Family member benefits, Pension
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21-0966 if you’re still gathering information to support your claim, and want to start the filing process. Submitting an intent to file can secure the earliest possible effective date for any retroactive payments you may be eligible to receive.
Information for accredited representatives: If you’re an accredited representative who helps Veterans and their dependents with benefit claims, the information you need is on a different page.
Use the VA Accredited Representative Portal
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can submit your intent to file online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
Helpful links related to VA Form 21-0966
Learn about the steps for filing a claim for disability compensation or increased disability compensation. Note: If you file your disability claim online, you don’t need to submit a paper Intent to File form.
Find out how to apply for tax-free VA pension benefits as a Veteran. Note: If you apply online for pension benefits, you still need to submit VA Form 21-0996 as your intent to file.