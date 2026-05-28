VA Form 21-22
- Form name: Appointment of Veterans Service Organization as Claimant’s Representative
- Form revision date: July 2023
- Related to: Burials and memorials, Careers and employment, Disability, Education and training, Family member and caregiver benefits, Health care, Housing assistance, Life insurance, Pension, Service member benefits
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21-22 when you want to have a Veterans Service Organization (VSO) help you with VA benefits or claims.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can fill out your form online, instead of filling out a paper form.
Related forms and instructions
VA Form 21-22a
Form name: Appointment of Individual As Claimant's Representative
If you want to have an individual help you with your claim or benefits, have that person complete and submit this form.
Helpful links related to VA Form 21-22
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An accredited attorney, claims agent, or Veterans Service Organization (VSO) representative can help you file a claim or request a decision review.