VA Form 21-22

Form name: Appointment of Veterans Service Organization as Claimant’s Representative Form revision date: July 2023 Related to: Burials and memorials, Careers and employment, Disability, Education and training, Family member and caregiver benefits, Health care, Housing assistance, Life insurance, Pension, Service member benefits

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-22 when you want to have a Veterans Service Organization (VSO) help you with VA benefits or claims.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 21-22 (PDF)

Online tool

You can fill out your form online, instead of filling out a paper form.

Related forms and instructions VA Form 21-22a Form name: Appointment of Individual As Claimant's Representative If you want to have an individual help you with your claim or benefits, have that person complete and submit this form. Download VA Form 21-22a (PDF)