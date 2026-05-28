VA Form 21-22a

Form name: Appointment of Individual As Claimant’s Representative Form revision date: July 2023 Related to: Burials and memorials, Careers and employment, Disability, Education and training, Family member and caregiver benefits, Health care, Housing assistance, Life insurance, Pension, Service member benefits

When to use this form

If you want to have an individual help you with your claim or benefits, have that person complete and submit this form.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 21-22a (PDF)

Online tool

You can fill out your form online, instead of filling out a paper form.