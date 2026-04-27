Form name: Examination for Housebound Status or Permanent Need for Regular Aid and Attendance

Use VA Form 21-2680 to apply for Aid and Attendance benefits that will be added to your monthly compensation or pension benefits.

Download VA Form 21-2680 (PDF)

You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.

Related forms and instructions

VA Form 21-0779

Form name: Request for Nursing Home Information in Connection with Claim for Aid and Attendance

Use this form if you’re a nursing home official to verify a Veteran or someone connected to a Veteran is a patient in a qualifying extended care facility.