About VA Form 21-4140

Form name: Employment Questionnaire Form revision date: August 2024 Related to: Disability

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-4140 if we asked you to verify your employment status because you currently receive Individual Unemployability disability benefits for a service-connected condition.

Downloadable PDF

Download VA Form 21-4140 (PDF)

Online tool

You can fill out this form online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.