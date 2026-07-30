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Authorization to disclose medical records to VA

Form name:Authorization to Disclose Information to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) (VA Form 21-4142)
Form revision date: August 2024
Related to: Disability, Health care

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-4142 to give us permission to obtain your personal information from a non-VA source like a private doctor or hospital. Examples of personal information may include your medical treatment, hospitalizations, psychotherapy, or outpatient care.

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can submit your authorization online instead of sending us the paper form.

Related forms and instructions

VA Form 21-4142a

Form name: General Release for Medical Provider Information to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) (VA form 21-4142a)

Use VA Form 21-4142a to give us permission to get medical provider information from a non-VA source like a private doctor or hospital. This will allow us to gather information like the name and address of a facility and your medical treatment dates.

Helpful links related to VA Form 21-4142

  • Securely review, download, and share your medical records.

  • Learn about the steps for filing a claim for disability compensation or increased disability compensation.

  • Learn about filing a Supplemental Claim and adding new evidence to support your case.

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