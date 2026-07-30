Authorization to disclose medical records to VA
- Form name:Authorization to Disclose Information to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) (VA Form 21-4142)
- Form revision date: August 2024
- Related to: Disability, Health care
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21-4142 to give us permission to obtain your personal information from a non-VA source like a private doctor or hospital. Examples of personal information may include your medical treatment, hospitalizations, psychotherapy, or outpatient care.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can submit your authorization online instead of sending us the paper form.
Related forms and instructions
VA Form 21-4142a
Form name: General Release for Medical Provider Information to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) (VA form 21-4142a)
Use VA Form 21-4142a to give us permission to get medical provider information from a non-VA source like a private doctor or hospital. This will allow us to gather information like the name and address of a facility and your medical treatment dates.