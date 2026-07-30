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Form to release information from non-VA medical providers to VA

Form name:General Release for Medical Provider Information to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) (VA form 21-4142a)
Form revision date: August 2024
Related to: Disability, Health care

When to use this form

Use VA Form 21-4142a to give us permission to get medical provider information from a non-VA source like a private doctor or hospital. This will allow us to gather information like the name and address of a facility and your medical treatment dates.

Downloadable PDF

Online tool

You can submit your authorization online instead of sending us the paper form.

Related forms and instructions

VA Form 21-4142

Form name: Authorization to Disclose Information to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) (VA Form 21-4142)

Use VA Form 21-4142 to give us permission to obtain your personal information from a non-VA source like a private doctor or hospital. Examples of personal information may include your medical treatment, hospitalizations, psychotherapy, or outpatient care.

Helpful links related to VA Form 21-4142a

  • Securely review, download, and share your medical records.

  • Find out if you qualify for compensation for a presumptive disability or other service-connected conditions.

  • Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation or increased disability compensation.

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