About VA Form 21-4192
- Form name: Request for Employment Information in Connection with Claim for Disability Benefits
- Form revision date: August 2024
- Related to: Disability
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21-4192 if you’re a Veteran and you need your most recent employer to send us information so you can apply for Individual Unemployability disability benefits. Your most recent employer must complete and submit this form.
Downloadable PDF
Related forms and instructions
VA Form 21-8940
Form name: Veteran's Application for Increased Compensation Based on Unemployability
Use VA Form 21-8940 if you want to apply for Individual Unemployability disability benefits for a service-connected condition that prevents you from keeping a steady job.
