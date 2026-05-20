Application for automobile allowance and adaptive equipment
- Form name: Application For Automobile or Other Conveyance and Adaptive Equipment (Under 38 U.S.C. 3901-3904) (VA Form 21-4502)
- Form revision date: August 2024
- Related to: Disability
When to use this form
Use VA Form 21-4502 if you’re a Veteran or service member with qualifying disabilities and want to apply for benefits to help pay for a vehicle that meets your needs. This benefit can help you buy a vehicle or other conveyance (like a motorhome, commercial truck, or farm machine) and approved adaptive equipment so you can drive or get in and out safely.
Downloadable PDF
Online tool
You can apply online instead of filling out and sending us the paper form.
Helpful links related to VA Form 21-4502
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Find out if you qualify for compensation for a presumptive disability or other service-connected conditions.
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Find out how to file a claim for disability compensation or increased disability compensation.
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Find out if you need to complete additional forms for your disability claim.
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Find out if you can get a VA automobile allowance if you’re a Veteran living with a service-connected disability that prevents you from driving.